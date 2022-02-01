Despite a rally in the last two trading days of January, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite witnessed their worst month since the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500 index ended the month down 5.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended down 8.9%, the worst month for both since March 2020. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing small cap stocks in January 2022.

Ten Worst Performing Small Cap Stocks In January 2022

We have used the monthly return data to rank the ten worst performing small cap stocks in January 2022. Moreover, we have only considered small cap stocks (those with a market between $300 million to $2 billion) for our list. These are the ten worst performing small cap stocks in January 2022.

Berkeley Lights (-47%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., this company deals in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights works through three geographical segments, including Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Its shares are down over 59% in the last three months and over 85% in the last one year. Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI) shares are presently trading around $9.62, while its 52-week low is $7.88.

Lightwave Logic (-51%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company deals in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) offers the P2ICTM technology platform that utilizes in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its shares are down over 33% in the last three months but are up over 275% in the last one year. Lightwave Logic shares are presently trading around $7.20, while its 52-week low is $1.05.

Bakkt Holdings (-51%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., it is a digital asset marketplace that allows institutions and consumers to acquire, sell, spend and store digital assets. Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) basically operates a technology platform that allows businesses, institutions and consumers to unlock the value of digital assets. Its shares are down over 88% in the last three months and over 71% in the last one year. Bakkt Holdings shares are presently trading around $4.34, while its 52-week low is $3.31.

BioAtla (-52%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops a novel class of specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for treating solid tumor cancer. Bioatla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s CAB portfolio consists of BA3011, BA3021 and MABs & ADCS. Its shares are down over 68% in the last three months and over 79% in the last one year. BioAtla shares are presently trading around $9.56, while its 52-week low is $8.38.

Benson Hill (-53%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Evanston, Ill., this company is in the food technology business that operates through Fresh and Ingredients segments. Its shares are down over 45% in the last three months. Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares are presently trading around $3.38, while its 52-week low is $2.95.

ESS Tech (-53%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Ore., it is a research and development phase company that makes iron flow batteries for commercial and energy storage applications. Its shares are down over 70% in the last three months and over 48% in the last one year. ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares are presently trading around $5.50, while its 52-week low is $4.95.

Embark Technology (-54%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an autonomous vehicle company that develops autonomous driving software for the truck freight industry. Its SaaS (Software as a Service) platform is intended to interoperate with a range of truck OEM platforms. Its shares are down over 60% in the last three months. Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are presently trading around $3.91, while its 52-week low is $3.01.

Gritstone bio (-58%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., it is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Its shares are down over 50% in the last three months and over 67% in the last one-year. Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares are presently trading around $5.46, while its 52-week low is $4.59. It reported revenue of more than $4 million in 2021.

Heliogen (-64%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., it is a renewable energy technology company that develops computer vision software and modular systems for solar power generation. Its shares are down over 65% in the last three months. Heliogen Inc (NYSE:HLGN) shares are presently trading around $3.42, while its 52-week low is $3.12.

Cenntro Electric Group (-70%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Freehold, N.J., it is an EV technology company that designs and makes electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) works through several brands, including Cenntro, Terramak, Metro, Logistar and Neibor. Its shares are down over 80% in the last three months and over 87% in the last one-year. Cenntro Electric reported revenue of more than $50 million in 2021.