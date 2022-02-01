This is the fun week for earnings season as over 100 S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings, many of which are investor favorites on the Street.

- Zacks

That’s a lot of big cap earnings news in just one week.

Among the list of companies reporting are these 5 companies that have intriguing earnings surprise charts.

Most of them have great earnings surprise track records, including one that hasn’t missed in 5 years. But they are all down double digits in 2022.

With this correction, are some of these stocks now deals?

5 Intriguing Earnings Charts This Week

1. PayPal PYPL

PayPal has a great earnings surprise track record. PayPal has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2020, when the pandemic struck.

Impressive.

But investors have shrugged off PayPal’s great earnings surprise track record. Shares have fallen 42% in the last 6 months and are still down 13% in 2022.

PayPal’s forward P/E has also fallen, but still remains expensive at 32x.

When should you be taking another look at PayPal?

2. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Advanced Micro Devices also has a great earnings surprise record. It has missed just one time in the last 5 years, but in 2019. It beat throughout the pandemic, which few companies managed to do.

Advanced Micro Devices was a darling of the Street for years, until 2022, when shares have tanked 27%.

AMD is trading with a forward P/E of 31.7 thanks to the sell-off.

Is Advanced Micro Devices still too pricey to handle?

3. Starbucks SBUX

Starbucks has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. While every company that has this record is amazing, Starbucks managed to do it during a pandemic when thousands of its stores were closed.

But inflationary pressures and the Omicron outbreak have hit the stock once again.

Shares of Starbucks are down 17% in 2022.

Even with the sell-off, it trades with a forward P/E of 28.

Does Starbucks have more room to fall?

4. General Motors GM

General Motors has a great earnings surprise track record, with just one miss in the last 5 years and it was in 2018. It did not miss during the pandemic, even though it has been juggling operations, restrictions and supply chain issues around the globe.

General Motors is one of the genuine value stocks reporting earnings this week.

General Motors trades with a forward P/E of just 7.3. It is dirt cheap.

That’s why it’s surprising that the shares have fallen 14% in 2022. It is not an overpriced growth stock.

Is General Motors a deal?

5. Match Group MTCH

Match Group has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters but it is coming off a miss last quarter of 11.7%.

Match Group, which owns popular dating sites such as Tinder and OKCupid, has fallen 33% in the last 6 months and is down 17% in 2022.

Does the Street think the Delta and Omicron COVID outbreaks are impacting Match Group’s quarter?

It is trading at 37x forward earnings, even with the sell-off.

Is Match Group still too expensive to handle in these market conditions?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX in her own personal portfolio.]

