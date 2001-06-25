Entrepreneurial Personality

Have you got it?

June 25, 2001 1 min read

Although the characteristics small-business owners share often help them get their companies off the ground, these traits can also stand in the way of success. For example, entrepreneurs tend to be task-focused, which can make them less-than-sympathetic bosses. And while entrepreneurs are usually visionaries, they aren't particularly adept at communicating that vision. The strong personality of the entrepreneur can create another problem--others are often too cowed to disagree.

So can an entrepreneur change his or her spots? Obviously, awareness of how you come across to others, especially your employees, is vital. And realize that as you grow, you'll probably need to be a bit more deliberate and a little less seat-of-the-pants.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ