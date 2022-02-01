What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa's (KLIC) Q1 Earnings?

Kulicke and Soffa KLIC is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 2.

On Nov 18, Kulicke and Soffa updated their guidance for the to-be-reported quarter. The company now expects revenues of $460 million (plus or minus $20 million) and earnings in the range of $1.69-$1.88 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.92 per share. The company had reported earnings of 86 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for the top line currently stands at $460 million, suggesting growth of 71.73% from the year-ago quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 13.92%.

Factors to Note

Kulicke and Soffa’s fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand across all the product categories driven by its efforts to stretch capacity and deliver additional display solutions despite supply chain constraints.

The company is likely to have expanded its market share and won more customers in the first quarter, courtesy of emerging equipment portfolios.

The new offerings, including the Luminex Display system, Apama and Katalyst advanced packing system that are aimed at supporting high-performance computing and mobile applications, are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line.

However, increased expenses due to ongoing global supply chain challenges are likely to have weighed on the fiscal first-quarter gross margin.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Kulicke and Soffa has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

