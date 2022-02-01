BECN and ETD Are Home Sales Plays

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he is looking at the home sales numbers that were pretty strong the other week. When people buy new homes they tend to buy some new furniture as well. For that reason, Brian is looking at Ethan Allen ETD which recently changed its ticker from ETH to ETD to get away from the noise from Etherium. Brian is also looking at Beacon Roofing BECN which is slated to report tomorrow (Feb 3, 2022). Brian includes this name as the higher number of home sales will lead to more new roofs.

- Zacks

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research