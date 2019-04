Combining your effort with other entrepreneurs could bring in more business.

Here's a tip worth talking about: Consider the benefits of getting together with other entrepreneurs whose services complement yours and marketing a series of seminars. By teaming with other business owners, you'll increase the number of possible attendees. A bonus to the group method: If you're not used to giving speeches, sharing the stage could calm your nerves.

