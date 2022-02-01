What's in the Cards for Matterport (MTTR) in Q4 Earnings?

Matterport, Inc.’s MTTR fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results are expected to have been aided by strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues, as well as contributions from a number of subscribers and industry partnerships.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.04 million, indicating 10.7% decline sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues. A strong subscriber base, industry partnerships, product launches and expanded service offerings are likely to act as other tailwinds.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss per share of 10 cents, indicating a sequential decline of 66.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Matterport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Matterport has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors ( CLH ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 16.6% in the past year.

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before the market opens.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before the market opens.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have surged 25.8% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

