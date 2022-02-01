Marketing Data Should Be Unified, Believes Improvado’s CSO

Data that shape your marketing and sales strategies come from various sources. Businesses get data from Facebook ads, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Instagram, and YouTube. Plus, many other platforms too. Unifying data sources can centralize all data in one place.

I talked to the Chief Strategy Officer of Improvado, Fabio Marastoni, about how a unified modern data stack has become so crucial for the targeted revenue operations of any business. Improvado is a leading data marketing software provider with offices in the US, Netherlands, and Russia, and is trusted by renowned brands such as Asus, AdRoll, and illy.

What Are The Drawbacks To Traditional Data Stacks?

“Traditional data stacks never had a clear-cut layout for consolidated data flow. The concept is simple. On the one hand, you have your sources from where you get tons of business data, and on the other hand, you derive outputs as actionable insights from them.”

“No matter how simple it sounds, the traditional data stack was a hotchpotch of data sources, extraction routes, data warehouses, transformation tools, and many more nodes. Traditional data stacks require a significant amount of time for engineers, DevOps, and marketing teams to collate and analyze data. That’s why today, many brands suffer from too much data.”

“We have to remember that the key point is having identifiable input and output pipelines. On one side, you get data from your marketing channels, such as Facebook, Google Ads, or Bing Ads, revenue and sales channels, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, and product data channels like Google Analytics.”

“On the other hand, you get BI-ready data as output or choose to have flat data or send them to data warehouses. A no-code data stack platform can carry out extraction, loading, transforming, and normalizing data to make it analysis-ready.”

Why Is Compatibility Important For Marketing Data Collection Tools?

“Compatibility should always start with the biggest social media and e-commerce platforms, such as Facebook, Google, and Bing ads, Instagram, Youtube, Hubspot, LinkedIn, Shopify, Salesforce, AdRoll, and many more.”

“But it is not only a matter of supported data sources. Another crucial aspect is the granularity that business users need in terms of metrics and dimensions. From the data consumption (output management), the data collection tool should support storage technologies such as Google Big Query, AWS S3, Snowflake, ClickHouse, MySQL, SAP HANA, etc.”

How Does Aggregating Marketing Data Benefit Businesses?

“Automation mechanisms are vital for data-driven marketing departments due to the immense volume of data that most programs produce. Businesses from all types of industries aggregate marketing data.”

“Enterprise marketing departments, on average, use over 91 different solutions for their needs. Our solutions have helped tech leaders like Asus to save 80-100 hours a week on their IT resources.” According to Marastoni, aggregating data benefits businesses by:

Automate data ingestion and database management.

Easier and faster data manipulation.

It creates scalable reporting setup solutions.

Synchronizing and visualizing marketing data across multiple channels.

It helps marketing teams understand where to invest their dollars and how to multiply them.

Automating presentations, broken into gender, age, device, geography-wise performances, can help reduce manual data work by as high as 90%.

Complete control of data, equipping brands with comprehensive data sets.

“If you are a US-based company and want to launch your campaign in China, you can compare Chinese market trends and metrics with the same in the U.S. and find correlations that help remove the risks of misjudging a new market due to cultural differences.”

“One of the most important innovations we’ve accomplished in developing the most effective solution to the universal challenge of getting a clear picture and understanding this immense variety of data”

How Can Businesses Overcome Data Saturation?

“Businesses can overcome data saturation by streamlining and organizing data sources into one data stack to ensure data is accurate, up-to-date, and normalized across marketing channels.

“Adopting the modern data stack framework specifically for sales and marketing departments helps build brand awareness and increase sales by removing your time and resource bottlenecks with multiple data sources, tons of metrics, and manual data aggregation.”