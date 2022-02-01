Things to Know Before Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Q2 Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is likely to register a top- and bottom-line decrease when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has declined 10.8% to 33 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a dip of about 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $480.2 million, indicating a decrease of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.

In the last reported quarter, Hain Celestial delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2%. This organic- and natural-products company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Hain Celestial is persistently witnessing several challenges, including high inflation, labor shortages, increased freight cost and major overlaps related to COVID-19. The supply-chain issues have been hurting its sourcing, internal manufacturing and distribution capabilities for a while, which in turn, are delaying shipments.

Also, huge investments toward marketing to support innovation, launches and core products alongside higher investments in e-commerce continue to flare up costs. All these factors might have hurt HAIN’s performance in the quarter under review.

On Jan 18, 2022, management anticipated an adjusted net sales decline of 1-3% from the year-ago reported figure for the fiscal second quarter, resulting in an adjusted net sales dip of 0.5-1.5% in the first half of fiscal 2022. HAIN envisioned an adjusted EBITDA decline of 4-6% from the prior-year reported number, with the metric decreasing 8.5-9.5% in the first half.

On the flip side, Hain Celestial is focused on transformation strategy. This strategy aims to simplify its portfolio, identify the additional areas of productivity, drive the top line and improve its cash flow.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hain Celestial has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Macy’s M currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.44 billion, suggesting growth of 24.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy’s quarterly earnings has moved up 2.6% in the past 30 days to $1.97 per share, suggesting 146.3% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number. M delivered an earnings beat of 313.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. COTY is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s bottom line has been stable in the past seven days at 12 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COTY delivered an earnings beat of 66.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Hershey HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. HSY is expected to witness a rise in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $2,278 million, suggesting a rise of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly earnings has gone up 2 cents in the past 30 days to $1.63 per share, suggesting 9.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. HSY delivered an earnings beat of 4.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

