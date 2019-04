A business plan increases your chance for success.

June 27, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to a study conducted for AT&T, only 42 percent of small-business owners bother to develop a formal business plan. However, of those who do use a plan, 69 percent say it was a major contributor to their success.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need