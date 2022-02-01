Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $4.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had lost 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chico's FAS is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $498 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chico's FAS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Chico's FAS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.27.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

