Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) closed the most recent trading day at $30, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 31.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.9 million, up 34.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.69, which means Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

