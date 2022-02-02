Strength Seen in ProQR (PRQR): Can Its 7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

ProQR (PRQR) shares ended the last trading session 7% higher at $5.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.6% loss over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The rise is most likely attributable to positive investor expectations for topline data from the phase II/III study evaluating ProQR's lead RNA therapy candidate, sepofarsen, in patients with genetic eye disease, leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). Topline data from the study is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

This Dutch drugmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 million, up 337.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ProQR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRQR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research