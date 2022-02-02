The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Tempur Sealy International and Beacon Roofing Supply

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD, Tempur Sealy International TPX and Beacon Roofing Supply BECN.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Home Improvement Market Still Going Strong

One difference the pandemic has made to our lives is that everyone realizes how much can be achieved even when you aren’t taking long drives to the office. Over the last couple of years, this has been driving people to buy or rent larger accommodations.

And it isn’t just the family that’s driving this demand either. Many younger people who had been sharing accommodation, no longer found it as convenient when they were spending so much time at home. When new for-sale homes proved too expensive, they started looking further away, especially since distance from the office didn’t matter.

But suburban prices weren’t much better. So many looked for rental accommodation instead. And the sudden surge in demand meant a lack of availability followed by higher rates on rental properties as well.

So while some people found what they were looking for, a large number had to settle for redoing what they already had. And this phenomenon is continuing this year as well. Even if over the next few months, more properties become available, we have to come to terms with the fact that demand is so much higher that we have people choosing mobile homes and alternative accommodation until things normalize.

And this is very good news for companies offering home improvement products, as we can see in the selection below-

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen, which is an interior design company that manufactures and sells home furnishings in the U.S., Mexico, Honduras and Canada reported strong earnings results last Friday.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s chairman, president and CEO said, “Our differentiation of relevant offerings, strong and talented associates, and control over our manufacturing and logistics, provided us an opportunity to show strong growth despite many continuing challenges, including supply chain issues and inflation.”

And so, despite these challenges, Ethen Allen was able to grow its revenue and earnings by a respective 16% and 38%. What’s more, these results blew past the Zacks Consensus Estimates (earnings beat by 25% on revenue that beat by 11%). Analysts too have raised their estimates (by 18 cents or 6% for the year ending in Jun 2022 and by 4% for the following year).

Ethan Allen shares are, however, rather undervalued. The P/E based on forward 12 months earnings is just 7.91X, well below the median level of 9.64X over the past year, as well as the S&P 500’s 20.03X. They’re also undervalued on a P/S basis.

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has a Value Score of A. So investors looking to keep their risk low may want to park their money here.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy focuses on bedding products that are sold in the U.S. and Canada, as well as other markets.

Tempur Sealy will report later this month. In the last-reported quarter, it grew revenue by 20% and earnings by 19%, excluding a slight negative impact from currency. On that occasion, its chairman and CEO Scott Thompson attributed the strong sales to “growth across all brands, products, channels and segments.” This was despite the fact that there were difficult comps and supply chain constraints that didn’t allow it to service all demand.

The company remains focused on long-term growth by expansion of the total global addressable market, international expansion, industry-leading innovation capabilities and balanced capital allocation. Most encouragingly, he assured that “In 2022 and beyond, we expect to leverage these complementary building blocks to deliver double-digit sales and EPS growth."

There haven’t been any estimate revisions of late, which means that the Zacks earnings expected surprise prediction (ESP) is 0%. That still translates to a fair chance of an earnings beat since the shares carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Both value and growth scores are A, indicating that this is a way to buy growth at relatively low prices.

Which brings us to the question of valuation. Tempur Sealy shares trade at 10.30X P/E, which is below their median value of 13.06X over the past year and of course the S&P 500. On a P/S basis, the shares are trading at 1.36X, which is not cheap in absolute terms (P/S should ideally be less than 1 to indicate undervaluation). But a comparison with what they have been over the past year and also the S&P 500 is encouraging.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply is a distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, as well as a whole range of other building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards and retailers.

Beacon Roofing is expected to report this week. In its last-reported quarter, the company grew its revenue by 7% and earnings by 47%. While all segments of the business grew, building products other than roofing was the strongest, followed by non-residential roofing and then residential roofing. For the fiscal year ending September however, residential roofing was almost as strong as other building materials, with non-residential roofing growth being slower.

Julian Francis, Beacon Roofing’s president and CEO attributed the results to “focused market and price execution” and the success of its “high-value solutions” which together allowed it to grow despite a “supply-challenged environment.”

In the last 30 days, analysts have taken their 2022 estimates up an average 23 cents (around 5%). 2023 estimates also edged higher. The company’s Zacks Rank #2 and ESP of 0.94% indicates a good chance of its beating estimates this quarter.

Beacon Roofing shares have an A for value and B for growth, meaning that this is also a way to buy growth at reasonable prices. On a P/S basis, the shares trade at 0.55X, which is cheap both in absolute terms and with respect to the S&P 500, and are at its median value over the past year. On a P/E basis, the shares trade at 10.69X, well below their median value of 12.90X and the S&P 500.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research