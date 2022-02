Zacks.com featured highlights include: Tapestry, Inc., KB Home, Raymond James Financial, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Experian plc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Tapestry, Inc. TPR, KB Home KBH, Raymond James Financial RJF, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Experian plc EXPGY.

5 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Returns

It’s not easy for an individual investor to pick stocks on his own and gain from them, given the number of fundamental and technical aspects that need to be considered for choosing potential winners. One easy way to carry out this task is to follow broker recommendations.

Since brokers are in direct communication with companies, they have a deeper insight into what’s happening in them. Hence, following what most brokers are saying about a stock can help you understand its potential easily.

Thus, in this regard, stocks like Tapestry, Inc., KB Home, Raymond James Financial, J.B. Hunt Transport Services andExperian plc are worth investing in.

Brokers also analyze the fundamentals of the company and place them against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment. Further, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry and economy.

Precisely, brokers analyze a company’s publicly available financial statements, attend conference calls and communicate directly with top management. They even talk to customers to understand what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.

So, there’s comprehensive research behind the rating of a broker on a company’s stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, one can easily rely on it. Yet, it’s not advisable to solely depend on rating upgrades to build an investment portfolio. One must also take into consideration certain other factors to ensure strong returns.

