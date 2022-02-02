How Jason Gardner is Changing The Way Companies Are Paid

Jason Gardner knows how to persevere until he finds a solution to a problem. As founder and CEO of payment processor and card issuing platform, Marqeta (Nasdaq: MQ), he led the company through exciting times, from its founding in 2010 to its Nasdaq debut in June 2021.

Marqeta is the first-of-its-kind open API platform and allows businesses to control how their digital payments are authorized. Through its API platform, Marqeta powers customizable debit, prepaid and credit card solutions for companies like DoorDash, Square, Coinbase and Instacart.

In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, Gardner talked about where he got the initial idea for Marqeta, and how he kept going and believing, even when he was told his idea was impossible.

The below is excerpted from Jason Gardner’s Public Town Hall from December 2021, which can be viewed in full here.

You never know where your next business idea might come from

The idea for Marqeta came to Gardner after having sushi with his friend Sukhi Singh in late 2009.

“It was the golden age of Groupons and he challenged me as a payments nerd to see if I could figure out how to load a bunch of Groupons onto a single card. I became fascinated with issuing,” he said.

Gardner loves complex systems and saw there was a challenge to be met for payments systems.

“I founded Marqeta and we became the first company to build a card issuing platform from scratch in some time. We began working with companies like Facebook and DoorDash to help them launch cards, and became the first card issuing platform to open up our APIs at the end of 2014.”

Be prepared to hear the word ‘no’ a lot

Creating a company and watching it grow from a startup to a public company takes “a lot of persistence, perseverance, grit, and determination,” Gardner said.

A lot of people will tell you no during the entire process. For Gardner, being told something can’t be done helped him think outside the box and find a solution to a problem.

“People telling me I couldn’t build an issuing processing system from scratch was incredibly motivating for me. It’s too complex, nobody builds these anymore, you don’t have the experience, etc. It was a big driver for me to solve these big complex problems,” Gardner said.

It’s a similar process when you’re trying to raise money or convince people to join your new company. It’s psychological in the end and you need to convince people that your idea is worth their time and money.

“When you just have a spark of the idea, you almost have to have fire coming out from your eyeballs and have such conviction, that you know that it’s just a fait accompli and that the train has left the station. That your little company is going to change the world in some way.”

Stay curious about everything

One retail investor asked Gardner about the most challenging part of being CEO and founder of a public company.

Gardner shared, “You have to have intellectual curiosity in an entirely new process and different system of governance behind your company. You have a whole new constituency, your public investors, to serve.”

But at the end of the day, a lot of your job remains the same, and you need to focus on the product and your customers, he said.

Focus on the big picture

For any company, it’s important to stay focused on the vision. For Marqeta, that’s focusing on democratizing money across the globe.

“We are at the forefront of a big secular shift towards Modern Card Issuing and Global Modern Money Movement. We think this will happen over the next decade and that we’re still in the early innings here.”

To implement that vision, Gardner plans to look into things like commerce disruptors, and other tech and finance giants and finding ways to set Marqeta up as the go-to-platform.

Don’t start a business expecting it to get to a specific size

Gardner told the Public.com community that he didn’t expect his company to become this large when he first started.

“You can’t start a company thinking it needs to get a certain size to be successful,” he said. Instead, you need to be determined and have the conviction to see your idea through.

“Being an entrepreneur is like being struck by lightning. It’s not “you find an idea.” It’s “an idea finds you,” and once that idea finds you, you really know what you want to do. It needs to come from the heart, not the head. You need to feel very strongly and have conviction because you know what it’s going to do to you.”