Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
PTR, PSX, and CVX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on February 2, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.11%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.
Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Chevron CVX: This one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.
