Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

PTR, PSX, and CVX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on February 2, 2022

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.11%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Chevron CVX: This one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



