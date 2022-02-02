Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

UMC, PSX, and MATW made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 2, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

- Zacks

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

 

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 19.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)

 

Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)

Phillips 66 pe-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Matthews International MATW: This designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Matthews International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.99, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout. 

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Matthews International Corporation (MATW): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Will ETFs Gain From Improving US Industrial Output in January?

Stocks

Focusing on the Retail Sector as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down

Sheraz Mian

Stocks

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More