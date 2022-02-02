Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
UMC, PSX, and MATW made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 2, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 19.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Matthews International MATW: This designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Matthews International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.99, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
