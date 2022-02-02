Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
PFE, TOL, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 2, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
