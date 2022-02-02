Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

- Zacks

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research