Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

- Zacks

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.67%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.89 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.84, delivering a surprise of 5.62%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

Veoneer, Inc. , which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry, posted revenues of $449 million for the quarter ended December 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.88%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $455 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Veoneer, Inc. Shares have added about 0.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -4.6%.

What's Next for Veoneer, Inc.

While Veoneer, Inc. Has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Veoneer, Inc. Mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.47 on $438 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$1.85 on $2.14 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Automotive - Original Equipment is currently in the bottom 30% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

BorgWarner (BWA), another stock in the same industry, has yet to report results for the quarter ended December 2021. The results are expected to be released on February 15.

This auto parts supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -37.3%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

BorgWarner's revenues are expected to be $3.46 billion, down 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Veoneer, Inc. (VNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research