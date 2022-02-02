Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below….



I got an email last week basically saying...

“Reity, you lost your way”.

Meaning that I am a downright fool for not getting more bearish when obviously the market is TELLING YOU that its time to run for the hills. And yes, I appreciate that many of those who believe in price action saw the break below the 200 day moving average as a call to “watch out below”.

But I believe that price action is HORRIBLY distorted by algos and HFTs. And thus there is very little truth in price action. Instead fundamentals much more accurately point the way forward.

Gladly I clung to the True North of the fundamentals allowing us to find ourselves now closer to the all time highs than the recent bottom. And soon the recent lows will become a distant memory...then forgotten altogether.

We will discuss what’s next in the rest of this week’s commentary below.

Market Commentary

Yes, fundamentals are the True North of investing. Gladly they continue to point to the market retaking the previous highs of 4,818 and beyond in the year ahead.

5,000 this year is a near certainty in my book. And my year end target of 5,500 is still very much in play. (These prognostications and more were shared recently in this presentation: 2022 Stock Market Outlook).

Because even with Omicron, and inflation and supply chain issues and, and, and...we find that the economy continues to rebound in healthy fashion. That was on full display this morning with a 57.6 reading for ISM Manufacturing. New Orders points higher at 57.9. And best of all is a new high for the manufacturing employment indicator now up to 54.5.

Earnings season is another place that this economic health is showing up. Yes, high flying names like Apple and Alphabet have shown impressive gains for the tech names.

More importantly, across all companies we see the vast majority beating with estimates rolling higher for the future. The latter part is the most important as it says there is no reason to suspect an economic slowdown any time soon.

And if that is true...then there is little reason to continue on with the charade of this recent sell off. So just as the price action guys were jumping ship, this created capitulation that showered rewards on the fundamental investors who understood what was really going on.

Reity, are you saying the sell off is over?

In short, yes.

The longer answer is that just like much of 2021 volatility is a big part of the stock market equation. So we can take a step back at any time for any reason.

That is why you need to keep your eyes fixed on the long term horizon painted by the positive fundamentals. And that points to higher earnings...and higher share prices.

WHEN those gains are made is unknown and unknowable. But the firmer your grasp on the bullish merits of this market the less likely you will be fooled into selling just as the market is ready to rip higher once again.

What To Do Next?

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $454.54 per share on Wednesday morning, up $1.59 (+0.35%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -4.30%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

