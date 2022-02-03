Dubai-Based Proptech Startup Letswork Expands Into Europe By Acquiring Portugal-Based Competitor, Krow

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Letswork, a Dubai-based proptech startup, has expanded into Europe by acquiring its Portugal-based competitor Krow. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Letswork Omar Almheiri and Hamza Khan, co-founders, Letswork

Founded in 2019 by Omar Almheiri and Hamza Khan, Letswork enables users to work from a network of co-working spaces, hotels, and cafes across the globe via a single membership. It has partnered with over 150 spaces across the UAE and Bahrain, with over 30,000 members from freelancers to remote working corporations.

Letswork aims to add as many as 1,000 spaces across its network by the end of 2022. As part of the deal with Krow, Paulo Palha and Joana Balaguer, co-founders of Krow, will join Letswork as country managers for Spain and Portugal respectively.

Image courtesy: Letswork Portugal.

“As remote working becomes a permanent part of people’s lives, Letswork has been successful in building a loyal customer base in the UAE,” said Hamza Khan, co-founder and CEO of Letswork. "We can’t wait to replicate this success in new markets under the leadership of Paulo and Joana."

“Being one of the first Emirati-founded tech startups to expand globally is a major milestone,” added Omar Almheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork.

Letswork recently raised an undisclosed sum from Silicon Valley-based 500 Global, Saudi Arabia-based Sanabil Investments and other angel investors. It was also one of three startups to launch out of Emaar Properties’ E25 entrepreneurship program. The company counts Hilton, Marriott, Accor and Emaar Hospitality Group, as its clients amongst others.

