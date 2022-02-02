H&R Block's (HRB) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $1.02 that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. The company had suffered a loss of $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $158.8 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.3%. The top line was positively impacted by growth from Wave and strength in Emerald Card.

Shares of H&R Block have gained 25.1% over the past year against 28.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Pretax loss came in at $299 million, decreasing by $2 million from the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses were $436 million, up 4% year over year.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $336.3 million compared with $891.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.8 billion compared with $1.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

H&R Block used $600.9 million of cash in operating activities while capex was $23.8 million. The company paid out dividends of $47.9 million in the quarter.

2022 Outlook

H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion in 2022, the mid point ($3.3 billion) of which is slightly below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. EBITDA is expected to be between $765 million and $815 million.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Services Companies

Robert Half International RHI delivered fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.51 per share that beat the consensus mark by 5.6% and rose 79.8% year over year.

Revenues of $1.77 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 36.2% year over year on a reported basis and 36% on an as-adjusted basis. RHI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and rose 9% year over year.

Total revenues of $4.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 9% year over year. ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Rollins ROL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year.

Revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and rose 11.9% year over year. ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

