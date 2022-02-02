What To Look For Ahead Of The Google Earnings Report

Google - Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - is set to disclose earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, and investors will be looking to how the internet giant can maintain the stellar results in the previous quarters last year. Analysts anticipate that the company’s earnings per share will grow at its slowest in the last six quarters.

Earnings Anticipation

According to data by Visible Alpha, Google will see a decline in growth pace after a successful 2021, which saw the company benefit from internet users’ increasing time online. As growth is tailing off, the company has partnered with telecom giant Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE:BHARTIARTL) for $1 billion.

The move is destined to boost Google’s growth in India, which, besides being the world’s second nation in terms of population, remains an unexploited market for the company.

According to a press release published on Investopedia, “Investors will be watching to see if Google is able to maintain its strong earnings and revenue growth when it reports earnings on Feb. 1, 2022 for Q4 FY 2021.”

“Investors will also focus on Google's traffic acquisitions costs, a key metric that essentially gauges the amount the company pays to get people on its website and to keep them there.”

Alphabet Stock’s Rise

The shares of Alphabet —Google’s parent company— had a successful 2021 as they outperformed the market. By late March, the gap was becoming significant and the stock continued its way up until December at a faster rate when compared to the market.

“But since at least the beginning of January 2022, the stock has fallen faster than the market. Alphabet's shares have provided a total return of 43.9% over the past year, well above the S&P 500's total return of 17.0%.”

In Q2 last year, Google’s earnings per share soared 169.1% year-on-year, the fastest pace since Q2 2019. Company revenue increased by 61.6% against the year-ago quarter, making it the fastest pace in 13 quarters.

“Google said that its strong revenue results reflected an increase in consumer online activity and broad-based strength in spending from advertisers.”

