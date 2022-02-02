Fiserv (FISV) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, before the bell.

- Zacks

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Fiserv prior to the announcement:

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.02 billion, indicating growth of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Strength across all the segments — Merchant Acceptance, FinTech and Payments and Network — is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth.

Segment-wise, growth in the Merchant Acceptance segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s SMB platform, Clover platform and the suite of ISV Solutions

The FinTech segment is expected to have been aided by growing demand for digital banking and digital solution offerings, as well as strength across the addition of new core account-processing clients.

The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by strength in the company’s card services, output solutions and prepaid businesses, including the benefit from debit transactions and strength across Zelle transactions. Solid transaction growth in the company’s account-to-account transfers and P2P solutions is expected to have acted as tailwinds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fiserv’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, indicating growth of 19.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -1.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 16.6% in the past year.

Genpact G has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before the market opens.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before the market opens.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have surged 25.8% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research