Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $45.73, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 355.56%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 72.5% lower. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

