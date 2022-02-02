Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $19.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.5% higher. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

