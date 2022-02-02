Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $257.50, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 7.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.56% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $241.99 million, up 54.1% from the year-ago period.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +49.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zscaler is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 505.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.41, which means Zscaler is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ZS's PEG ratio is currently 13.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.