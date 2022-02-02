Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $17.55, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Funko-A is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Funko-A has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.

It is also worth noting that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

