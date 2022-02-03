Emirates Health Services Partners With Entrepreneur Middle East For UAE Innovates 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Emirates Health Service (EHS), has partnered with Entrepreneur Middle East, the region’s premier publication focused on entrepreneurship and innovation, to stage a series of informational events to mark the UAE Innovates 2022 one of the largest innovation festivals in the world.

The first of these events will be an online webinar led by Dr. Newton Howard, Professor of Neurocomputation, Neurosurgery, and Mathematics at the University of Oxford as well as the Professor of Brain Sciences at Georgetown University in Washington, in which he will delve into the science of happiness and offer a deep dive into the various factors that govern it on a day-to-day basis.

Dr. Howard’s webinar titled “What can we learn about the Science of Happiness?” will be held on Zoom on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11am (UAE). Register using this link.

Entrepreneur Middle East and EHS will also host a second webinar panel on “Human genome, precision medicine and pharmacogenetics” on February 25, 2022, at 11am (UAE). This virtual panel discussion is centered around Emirati Genome Program, and how it’s expected to revolutionize healthcare for the UAE’s citizens, and it will feature key stakeholders from the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE and across the world. Registrations can be made on this link.

For more information on this event, or if you wish to collaborate with Entrepreneur Middle East to stage entrepreneurship and innovation-related programs please contact Sarah Saddouk on sarah@bncpublishing.net.

