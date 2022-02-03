The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron Corp., HSBC Holdings plc, and Anthem, Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 3, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, and Anthem, Inc. ANTM.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Chevron, HSBC and Anthem

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp. ( CVX ), HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ), and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Chevron have underperformed the Zacks Integrated Oil industry over the past year (+59.5% vs. +69.6%), however, things seem to be improving. The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy has expanded its presence in the DJ Basin as well as the Permian Basin, along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel.

Based on a slew of other tailwinds, CVX remains poised for capital appreciation in the quarters ahead. It boasts a project pipeline that is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian. Chevron, however, can be exposed to volatility in commodity prices. It has also witnessed its debt-to-equity go up from 18.6% at the start of 2020 to 27.3% as of Sep 30.

HSBC shares have gained +34.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s rise of +8.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that HSBC’s robust capital position, brand value and a widespread network remain as the major tailwinds. Its restructuring initiatives are also impressive.

HSBC's deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets and L&T Investment Management Limited will likely help expand business in Asia. Initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China will likely support its financials. These efforts, however, might lead to a rise in costs, thereby weighing on margins. Lower interest rates and weak loan demand are other major concerns for HSBC.

Shares of Anthem have gained +3.7% in the last three months against the Zacks HMO industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that acquisitions and collaborations have helped Anthem boost its Medicare Advantage as well as strengthen its business portfolio.

Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive Anthem’s membership. Solid earnings guidance for 2022 is impressive. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Escalating costs and a weak balance sheet with a massive debt burden of $21.1B have been weighing on it margins, though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup Inc. ( C ) and Target Corp. ( TGT ).

