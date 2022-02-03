ZERUND Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ZERUND, an innovative brick manufacturing startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from NEDFi Venture Capital (NVCL). The Assam-based startup has raised a total of INR 4 crore, including the current round.

Started in 2018 by Rupam Choudhury, Mousum Talukdar and David Pratim Gogoi, ZERUND is providing eco-friendly, cost-effective, crack/earthquake resistant, lightweight bricks made from waste plastic and other waste materials as ingredients. The brand currently operates out of its manufacturing facility in Pathsala, Assam.

“The construction market is poised for rigorous innovations and creations. People are opting for more eco-friendly options which have widened the scope of exploration for the manufacturers too. We have witnessed 85 per cent month-on-month traction in terms of sales and further to the demand are looking forward to expanding rigorously, said David Pratim Gogoi, co-founder and CEO, ZERUND.

“We are committed to supporting the team and the innovative company in their future endeavors to reach newer heights in the construction material domain,” said Nikunja Borthakur, senior CGM, corporate affairs, Numaligarh refinery limited.