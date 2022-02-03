Waterfield Advisors Raises $6 Million In Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm, has raised $6 million funding in Series B round.

Waterfield will use the capital to accelerate its growth – including expanding teams across the organization, investing in technology, reinforcing the investment advisory platform across listed as well as unlisted investments and building Waterfield’s international presence in Singapore, UK, US and the Middle East. The company will also double down on brand and community building.

“Over the past 10 years, we have strived to be the standout financial advisory firm in India, deeply committed to ensuring a no conflict-of-interest approach in all our client dealings. I am very pleased that our approach has resonated with clients as well as with our investors,” said Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

Founded in 2011 by Soumya Rajan, Waterfield Advisors has emerged as the leading player in the Wealth Advisory space with a differentiated model that enables the clients of the firm to access services that are governed by merit and not conflict. The firm advises some of the largest business families of India with total assets under advisory of over $4 billion.

“We are registered with SEBI as investment advisors and work with family-owned businesses, trusts and endowments and single-family offices for their global investments and in non-investment related areas, including succession planning, family governance, and philanthropy. Our role is to provide holistic advice without a conflict of interest in all our dealings with our clients,” said a statement.