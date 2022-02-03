New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

AGNC Investment AGNC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM is an investment management firm focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods BGS along with its subsidiaries manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research