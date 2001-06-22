Expanding Your E-Commerce Site Through Registration

Once you've got your e-commerce site up and running, what's next?

June 22, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you go beyond the basics of an e-commerce site? Here are some features to consider adding to your online catalog:

Registration system. This is where your visitors sign up to become "members" at your site. Make registration simple and give tangible benefits for registering such as product samples or discounts. Tie your registration system into your e-commerce system so that once a person registers and logs into the site, the system remembers them when they return, offering them more personalized marketing messages.

This is where your visitors sign up to become "members" at your site. Make registration simple and give tangible benefits for registering such as product samples or discounts. Tie your registration system into your e-commerce system so that once a person registers and logs into the site, the system remembers them when they return, offering them more personalized marketing messages. Member profiles. Let members create their own profiles where they specify their preferences or build one automatically based on the items they purchase. Next time they shop, tie this database into your e-commerce system to show their favorite products first, or offer them a discount on a product they purchased months ago. Once you have their profile, you can recommend products such as shampoo and conditioner when you know their hair type.

These are only a few interactive ways you can make the most of your online catalog.