Cinnabon Opens 26 Bakeries, Announces Development Agreement for More

Atlanta - Cinnabon, a subsidiary of AFC Enterprises Inc., announced that it signed development agreements with two new franchise partners and extended agreements with current franchise partners that have committed to build 32 new Cinnabon bakeries.

"The previous owners of Cinnabon followed the philosophy of having a large number of company-owned bakeries," explains D'Wayne Tanner, vice president of new business development. "We've taken a different approach which allows us to grow the brand faster as a franchise company."

Following that philosophy, Cinnabon has started selling company-owned units in outlying markets. Since AFC Enterprises acquired the brand in 1998, the company has converted 17 company-owned units to experienced franchise partners. The company is looking to convert more bakeries in markets such as Boston; Kansas City, Missouri; Central Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, Salt Lake City and Tennessee. -AFC Enterprises Inc.

