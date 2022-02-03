These Are The Ten Biggest IPOs To Watch In 2022

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 has been the best year for IPOs in the last two decades. According to the data from Ernst & Young, a record 2,388 firms raised $453 billion last year. Now, expectations are the same for the year 2022 as well. Though 2022 will be off to a slow start due to the continuing pandemic and chip shortage, many big names are slated to hit the public markets this year. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest IPOs to watch in 2022.

geralt / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Ten Biggest IPOs To Watch In 2022

We have ranked the ten biggest IPOs to watch in 2022 on the basis of their potential IPO valuation. Following are the ten biggest IPOs to watch in 2022:

Lime

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers an affordable and convenient way to help people move around their cities while eliminating their carbon footprint. Lime was in very bad shape during the pandemic, but has been on the rebound since. The company has over 200,000 bikes and scooters and is continuously expanding. Lime’s potential IPO valuation could be between $1 billion to $4 billion.

iFit

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Logan, Utah, it is a health and fitness subscription technology company that offers fitness solutions to 6 million members in 120 countries. iFit was planning to go public in October last year, but postponed the plan citing market conditions. Now, it is expected to go public this year. A 2020 funding round reportedly valued iFit at about $7 billion.

Impossible Foods

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., this company develops plant-based substitutes for meat, dairy, and fish products. Impossible Foods was expected to go public last year and its CEO even called an IPO "inevitable" in November. However, the company hasn’t given any clear timeline for going public yet. Impossible Foods is reportedly eyeing a valuation of around $10 billion.

Reddit

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, it allows users to submit links, create content, as well as discuss the topics of interest. In December, the company submitted paperwork to go public this year. However, it is yet to reveal the details of the IPO, including how much it’s looking to raise. Reddit, with more than 50 million daily active users, is reportedly eyeing a $15 billion valuation.

Discord

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, it operates an online voice, video, and text communication platform. This chat app is a favorite of gamers and cryptocurrency users. Discord reportedly doubled its users in 2020, and claims to have 150 million monthly active users. In April, the company reportedly declined an offer of at least $10 billion from Microsoft. Discord, which is yet to reveal its IPO plans, has a potential IPO valuation of more than $15 billion.

Flipkart

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, it is an Indian e-commerce company that competes directly with Amazon India. Walmart-backed Flipkart has about 100,000 sellers and 100 million registered users. Flipkart is expected to go public in 2022 with a valuation of $38 billion. In 2018, Walmart acquired a 77% stake in the Indian company for $16 billion.

Instacart

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an online grocery platform that offers same-day delivery. Instacart was expected to come up with an IPO in 2021, but it reportedly delayed IPO plans until mid-2022 owing to an executive shake-up and increased competition. The company is backed by many Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator and Kleiner Perkins. It is looking for a potential IPO valuation of $39 billion.

Chime

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a fintech company that helps users to avoid bank fees, as well as save money automatically. This digital bank offers its users a Savings Account, a Chime debit card, a mobile app and a Spending Account. Chime is expected to go public at a valuation of up to $45 billion, sometime in March. The company is yet to make its plan to go public official.

Mobileye

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, it is a technology company that develops vision-based advanced driver assistance systems that prevent collisions. Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2018 for $15 billion, but the chip maker is planning to spin out its Mobileye business in 2022. It was a public company before Intel acquired it. Mobileye is reportedly looking for a $50 billion IPO valuation.

Stripe

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a fintech company that supports small and large companies to accept web and mobile payments. Though in August last year, Stripe’s co-founder John Collison told CNBC that they are “very happy as a private company,” the company reportedly has been in talks with investment banks for a market debut this year. Stripe already had a valuation of $95 billion in April 2021.