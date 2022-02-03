This is a busy week for earnings season as over 100 S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings, many of which are investor favorites on the Street.

That’s a lot of big cap earnings news in just one week.

Investors are trying to absorb the news in the FAANG earnings reports while watching other, popular companies that are also reporting.

These 5 companies are some of those that many investors will be tuned into as they are widely held and traded.

One is a value stock, but others were once high-flying social media superstars that have had big sell offs.

Are these companies going to be able to beat again?

All Eyes Will Be on These 5 Earnings Charts

1. Ford Motor Company F

Ford has returned to favor with investors as the shares busted out to new 5-year highs this year, gaining 90% in the last year.

However, the shares have been volatile in 2022, falling 0.7% year-to-date.

Ford has beat 6 quarters in a row, and those beats have been big.

Ford’s shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.7.

Is all the good news already priced into Ford?

2. Snap Inc. SNAP

Snap has only missed 2 times since it went public in 2017. It has beat 6 quarters in a row, which includes the entire pandemic period.

That’s impressive.

Shares have tanked in the last 6 months, however, falling 56% during that period.

And Snap is also down big year-to-date, losing 31%.

Snap is trading at 59x forward earnings.

With that expensive valuation, is the sell-off in Snap shares going to continue?

3. Unity Software U

Unity Software offers a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. It hasn’t missed since it came to the public market in 2020.

But shares of Unity Software have fallen 28% year-to-date on the growth stock sell-off.

It doesn’t have a P/E as earnings are expected to be negative this year and next.

Will another earnings beat matter for the shares this week?

4. Pinterest PINS

Pinterest has beat 6 quarters in a row, but you’d never know from looking at the chart.

Shares are down 53.7% in the last 6 months, including 25% in 2022.

Pinterest shares are much cheaper as a result. It is trading at just 19x.

Is the selling over in Pinterest or will it retest its 2020 coronavirus lows?

5. Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK

Deckers, which owns the hot UGG and HOKA brands, is coming off its first earnings miss in 5 years. What caused it?

Supply chain issues. But did those challenges continue to hit again in the holiday quarter?

The Street is jittery. Shares of Deckers, a big 5-year winner, have fallen about 20% over the last 6 months.

Deckers now trades with a forward P/E of 20.

Will Deckers return to its winning ways this quarter?

