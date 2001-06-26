USADATA Launches Direct-Mail Portal for Mr. Handyman Franchisees

<b></b>

June 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Mr. Handyman International LLC, a maintenance and odd-job service franchise, and USADATA, an online marketing applications provider, have launched an online service that enables Mr. Handyman's franchise owners to inexpensively and efficiently execute direct-mail campaigns.

By accessing the Mr. Handyman Direct Mail Portal, the company's franchisees can generate consumer mailing lists to improve prospect targeting; design and customize direct-mail pieces from a library of pre-approved company collateral; and execute entire direct-mail campaigns in 15 to-20 minutes.

"The portal offers Mr. Handyman's franchisees flexibility to customize direct-mail campaigns depending on the target audience they are trying to reach," says Patrick Dineen, executive vice president of client development at USADATA.

"Franchisees can now organize entire direct mail campaigns with multiple mailings over an extended period of time," says David Braun, regional service manager with Mr. Handyman. "This enables our franchisees to complete two months of direct-mail marketing in one easy step," - Internet Wire