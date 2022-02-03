Grainger (GWW) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.44 in fourth-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25. The bottom line also increased 49% year over year, primarily on higher operating earnings and lower outstanding shares.

Including one-time items, earnings came in at $5.44 in the reported quarter. The figure climbed 74% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 14% year over year to $3,359 million. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,279 million.

Daily sales increased 16.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The uptick was driven by a strong performance in the High-Touch Solutions North America (N.A.) and Endless Assortment segments.

Operational Update

Cost of sales climbed 10% year over year to $2,106 million. The gross profit rose 22% year over year to $1,253 million. The gross margin expanded to 37.3% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 34.9%.

Grainger’s adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter was up 41% year on year to $417 million. The adjusted operating margin came in at 12.4% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10%.

Financial Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $241 million at the end of 2021, down from $585 million at 2020-end. Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $937 million in 2021 from $1,123 million in 2020.

Long-term debt was $2,362 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $2,389 million as of Dec 31, 2020. In 2021, the company returned $1,052 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

2021 Performance

Grainger reported an adjusted EPS of $19.84 in 2021 compared with $16.18 reported in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.61. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $19.84, up 55% from $12.82 reported in 2020.

Sales were up 10% year over year to $13 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 billion.

2022 Outlook

Grainger projects net sales for the current year to lie between $14.1 billion and $14.5 billion. The company anticipates earnings per share in the band of $23.50-$25.50 for 2022.

Price Performance

In the past year, Grainger’s shares have gained 36.7% against the industry’s loss of 38.3%.

