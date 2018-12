Depending on your needs, it's a great way to save time and money.

Peeved at payroll paperwork? Companies with as few as five employees can benefit from using a payroll service. When comparison shopping, get references, ask about services, and inquire if the payroll service keeps abreast of federal and state payroll regulations. Rates depend on employees and frequency of payroll.

