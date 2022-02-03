4 Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 Outperforming FB Stock In 2022

The big story in the stock market today: Facebook Meta stock. Shares of the tech company fell to levels not seen since the summer of 2020. Even with the pullback in broader markets, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) struggled to reclaim early 2022 prices as uncertainty arose thanks to concerns over user safety and the future of its metaverse platform. Recent earnings triggered a massive sell-off in the stock to the tune of 26% overnight. The only thing I might compare this to is penny stocks.

Higher-priced stocks aren’t usually swinging 25% or more in less than 24 hours. But penny stocks have become well-known for their volatility. In light of Facebook Meta stock and its historic drop, it might seem fitting to some to take a closer look at this niche of stocks under $5.

Today, we do just that and look at a handful of penny stocks to buy for under $5, not only outperforming Meta stock today but also since the start of 2022. However, it’s important to remember that just because we’re talking about low-priced stocks, it doesn’t mean they’re any less risky.

Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM) Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Biotech Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM)

Shares of Aptoru Group shot up on Thursday as FB stock dropped. The penny stock has steadily bounced back from January lows after big news took it on a rally that has now extended over 90%. The oncology treatment company has a therapeutics pipeline designed around small molecule drugs. Not only has it received Orphan Drug Designation for its SACT-1 in recent weeks, but news on trial completions for treating various cancers has also become an even bigger focus.

Earlier this quarter, Aptorum’s SACT-1 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in treating neuroblastoma. The platform is a repurposed small molecule compound set for Investigational New Drug application filing this year. Aptorum wants to begin a Phase 1b/2a trial to test the drug on neuroblastoma patients.

New Phase Completions Spark Interest In APM Stock

In addition to the ODD, Aptorum announced the completion of Phase 1 trials for its ALS-4 (to treat Staphylococcus aureus infections) and SACT-1 (to assess bioavailability and food effect). Based on the data, ALS-4 is on track for its own IND application submission to the FDA in addition to the SACT-1 IND discussed above.

Traders may be looking at its progress from its clinical validation program related to Aptorum’s rapid pathogen diagnostics liquid biopsy technology or RPIDD. This is designed to diagnose pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. According to the company, RPIDD is undergoing pre-commercialization processes and will continue undergoing validations this year.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Another one of the biotech penny stocks outperforming Facebook Meta stock today is Opko. It faced significant selling pressure earlier this quarter. The company announced that it received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its Somatrogon growth hormone deficiency treatment. Along with Pfizer Inc. (NASDAQ:PFE), the two reported that the FDA declined a biologics license application for the drug. Pfizer said it will work closely with the agency to “determine an appropriate path forward.”

Brenda Cooperstone, Pfizer’s chief development officer, rare diseases, said, “We remain confident in the potential treatment benefits that somatrogon has to offer patients around the world.”

That seems to be put in the rearview this week as Opko reported new progress for its RAYALDEE platform. This is the company’s treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with later-stage chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency. In particular, RAYALDEE was officially launched by Opko’s European Partner, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, in Germany.

Since the start of the week, OPK stock has climbed roughly 7.6%. That compares to Meta Platforms stock being down 21% since Monday’s opening bell.

Energy Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Energy stocks are red hot this week. Gran Tierra Energy has been a frequent name on our lists of penny stocks to watch right now. Since the beginning of the year, shares of GTE stock are up more than 35% as it makes new highs. The last time shares of the energy penny stock traded this high was back in February 2021.

Gran Tierra is an oil and gas exploration company focusing on Columbia and Ecuador. With energy prices on the rise, the broader sector has benefited. Gran Tierra recently reported year-end reserve results for 2021. The company reported that it added 14.3 MMBOE of PDP reserves and 11.9 MMBOE of 1P reserves. It also said that 100% of reserves additions were oil.

“During 2021, Gran Tierra achieved strong 148% PDP and 123% 1P reserves replacement through our successful results from our development drilling, waterflooding programs and field performance…With 94 Proved plus Probable Undeveloped future drilling locations, Gran Tierra is well-positioned to continue to grow the Company’s production in 2022 and beyond.” Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra

As energy prices continue rising, energy penny stocks like GTE could be popular among retail traders.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

A few weeks ago, we posted an article: Penny Stocks, Pelosi, & 3 Government Reps Buying Cheap Stocks Now. In it, we highlighted NGL Energy, but it had nothing to do with Nancy Pelosi. It was regarding another government official, Rep Mark Edwar Green from Tennessee, reporting purchases of NGL stock. That has recently come back into the light as Green reported more purchases at the start of the year on January 6 and 12. Those may have come well-timed as NGL stock has surged this year. Since January 3, the penny stock has climbed more than 45%.

This month, the company announced a collaboration to boost its recycled and reused produced water volumes. Along with XRI Holdings, the companies plan on advancing full-cycle produced water management across projects in the Delaware Basin.

Doug White, EVP of NGL Water Solutions, explained in a February release, “We have created a set of capabilities unmatched in the industry…The collaboration with XRI will enable each company to focus on its individual strengths, maintain capital spending discipline, and gain economies of scale that provide cost benefits to customers.”

With energy stocks back on the move, NGL is another one of the notable names, even attracting attention from government officials.

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now?

Given the state of the stock market today, there’s no shortage of volatility. No matter if you’re trading penny stocks or higher-priced stocks, risk management is important. If you’re brand to new trading (not just new to penny stocks), I’ve included a list of articles that are good for new traders:

