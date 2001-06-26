Turning Your Dreams Into Reality

If you're ready to reach for the stars, here's how.

June 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you itching to start your own business? Then listen to this advice:

Visualize your future. Write down the date you expect each of your goals to be accomplished. And then imagine you're there. When you write out your goals, always use present tense.

Write down the date you expect each of your goals to be accomplished. And then imagine you're there. When you write out your goals, always use present tense. Stop beating yourself up. We've all set goals we've failed to achieve. It's not the end of the world. Remember, failure is only truly a failure when you don't learn anything from it. As the gurus say, "Businesses fail; people don't."

We've all set goals we've failed to achieve. It's not the end of the world. Remember, failure is only truly a failure when you don't learn anything from it. As the gurus say, "Businesses fail; people don't." Make sure your goals are dynamic, not static. Your goals should be evolving; you need to constantly review and refine them. It's OK to change your goals; in fact, to truly grow, it's necessary to make modifications.

Excerpted from Get Smart! 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ