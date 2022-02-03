APA (APA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $34.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 22.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2960%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2 billion, up 64.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.11% higher within the past month. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.24, which means APA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

