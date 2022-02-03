Thor Industries (THO) Stock Moves -1.73%: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed the most recent trading day at $94.27, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 7.22% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 10.52% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thor Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Thor Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the year-ago period.

THO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thor Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.8, so we one might conclude that Thor Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

