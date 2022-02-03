Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $9.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.75% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.16% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Rada Electronics Industries Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.5 million, up 35.31% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.68.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

