Zama Organics Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Series A

Zama Organics, an organic and clean eating brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A round. The funding was led by marquee angel investors like Ajay Kaushal, Arjun Lamba, Jay Mehta, among others. With the current capital raised, the company plans to focus on building the brand, expanding its geographical footprint and strengthening its network, along with technological implementation and hiring.

Founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Zama Organics focuses on building a farm-to-table supply chain for organic and natural vegetables, fruits, groceries and artisanal food items. Through a widespread network of farmers and artisans, Zama has gained recognition for being a trusted and authentic food brand. Over the last 12 months, the brand has exhibited strong growth metrics that speak of its capability as an emerging player.

With impact at its core, Zama’s vision is to spearhead a collaborative organic movement for Indian farmers, artisans and consumers and create a healthier tomorrow by raising awareness of the benefits of clean produce.

“Zama Organics aims to make healthier and cleaner food products widely available to Indian households. With the current round of funding, we plan to take this vision further and thus build a brand that is synonymous with authentic produce celebrating India’s diverse agricultural landscape. The goal is to expand our reach beyond the current regions through a robust supply chain network and strengthen our community of farmers, thus building a strong presence in the industry,”said Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, founder of Zama Organics.

Zama Organics has a large network of farmers and artisans PAN India and is currently fully operational in Mumbai, with aims to expand to Bangalore, Delhi and Pune among other cities. Established in 2016, Zama Organics is a Mumbai-based, D2C organic food startup that works directly with farmers and artisans in India to provide high-quality groceries, fresh fruits and veggies and other kitchen staples that are organically and sustainably grown.