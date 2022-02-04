The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA Corp., United Parcel Service, Inc., and Intuit Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, and Intuit Inc. INTU.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, UPS and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA ), United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ), and Intuit Inc. ( INTU ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+84.8% vs. +36.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave as well as strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units.

A surge in Hyperscale demand has been boosting NVDA’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive the user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Pandemic-related woes, however, are likely to weigh on near-term revenues.

United Parcel Service shares have gained +22.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s rise of +7.4%. The Zacks analyst appreciates UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. UPS paid out dividends worth $2.6 billion through the first nine months of 2021.

An impressive liquidity position and robust free cash-flow generation has been supporting its shareholder-friendly activities. In August, UPS' board approved a new share buyback program worth $5 billion, replacing its existing $2.1-billion program. High operating expenses and rising fuel costs, however, have been hurting the bottom line.

Shares of Intuit have lost -10% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s loss of -10.4%. Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy due to pandemic-related woes. Higher costs and expenses on the back of increased investments in marketing and engineering have also been hurting its bottom-line results.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Intuit has been benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues as well as solid professional tax revenues. Intuit’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Strength in its lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( BUD ) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( VRTX ).

