OneTo11 Raises $2.5 Million In Seed Funding

OneTo11, a blockchain gaming ecosystem, has recently raised $2.5 million in its private and Seed funding round.

The funds will be utilized to expand into the markets of the Middle East, Europe and North America. It also plans to introduce high-quality games to its state-of-the-art gaming ecosystem, designed specifically to match the demands of gamers from different nationalities.

“We are really excited with the trust and brand value we have been able to generate with the growth of OneTo11 in the last 15 months. Our vision to become a global gaming ecosystem is coming to fruition,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO of OneTo11.

“With the investment being raised we are all set to go into the next stage of aggressive expansion and explore further possibilities of bringing play-to-earn gaming to everyone. The funding will greatly help us venture into the global market with top quality games and a more comprehensive gaming economy,” said Tirath Chand Sharma, CTO and co-founder of OneTo11.

OneTo11 has created a strong portfolio of games for gaming enthusiasts spread across the globe. It plans to add football, basketball, baseball and field hockey as fantasy sports to accommodate its global pool of gamers. Besides this, it will be adding American football as a strategic move to align with the North American market.