The Executive Selection: Foreo
The Luna 3 Men is a must-have in every man's skincare routine.
Looking for the ideal gift for someone who wants to invest in their grooming and self-care regimen?
Check out this new gadget from Swedish skincare brand Foreo- we believe the Luna 3 Men is a must-have in every man’s skincare routine.
Designed for men’s rougher skin and beards, the Luna 3 Men uses T-Sonic Pulsations with its soft silicon bristles to deeply cleanse and gently scrub oil and dirt that are often built up on one’s face after a hard day’s work.
Source: Foreo
The three-in-one device is also tailored to prep skin for a clean shave, while also offering a firming massage, and leaving a smooth and clean complexion.
Written By
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneur Staff