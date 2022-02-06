The Executive Selection: Foreo

The Luna 3 Men is a must-have in every man's skincare routine.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for the ideal gift for someone who wants to invest in their grooming and self-care regimen?

Foreo

Check out this new gadget from Swedish skincare brand Foreo- we believe the Luna 3 Men is a must-have in every man’s skincare routine.

Designed for men’s rougher skin and beards, the Luna 3 Men uses T-Sonic Pulsations with its soft silicon bristles to deeply cleanse and gently scrub oil and dirt that are often built up on one’s face after a hard day’s work.

Source: Foreo

The three-in-one device is also tailored to prep skin for a clean shave, while also offering a firming massage, and leaving a smooth and clean complexion

