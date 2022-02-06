The Executive Selection: Foreo

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for the ideal gift for someone who wants to invest in their grooming and self-care regimen?

Foreo

Check out this new gadget from Swedish skincare brand Foreo- we believe the Luna 3 Men is a must-have in every man’s skincare routine.

Designed for men’s rougher skin and beards, the Luna 3 Men uses T-Sonic Pulsations with its soft silicon bristles to deeply cleanse and gently scrub oil and dirt that are often built up on one’s face after a hard day’s work.

Source: Foreo

The three-in-one device is also tailored to prep skin for a clean shave, while also offering a firming massage, and leaving a smooth and clean complexion.

